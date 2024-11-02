close global

Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying CANCELLED in dramatic scenes

Qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix this Saturday has been cancelled, with the possibility of a return on Sunday.

A massive storm at Interlagos arrived after Lando Norris won the sprint race earlier in the day, flooding the track and sending lightning strikes onto the top of the grandstands.

Drivers, teams, fans and broadcasters alike all waited patiently as the FIA issued update after update, determined to get the session underway.

In the end, though, daylight began to be lost in Sao Paulo, with the FIA officially calling qualifying off at roughly 4:45 pm local time.

Qualifying is now set to take place on Sunday, although no official start time has been confirmed as of yet.

More to follow...

