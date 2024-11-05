F1 star HUMILIATED after calls for immediate replacement

An Aston Martin star was humiliated at the Brazilian Grand Prix after calls for his immediate replacement.

The British team endured a woeful weekend in Sao Paulo, with neither Lance Stroll or Fernando Alonso able to acquire a single point and both crashing out in qualifying.

Their crashes left Aston Martin mechanics with a huge job on their hands, with just three hours separating Sunday morning qualifying and the main race in Interlagos.

While the team did a remarkable job to get them both on the starting line, Stroll still did not make the start of the race, crashing out during the formation lap in treacherous conditions, in an embarrassing moment for the Canadian star.

Lance Stroll crashed on a number of occasions in Brazil

Aston Martin are owned by Lance Stroll's father Lawrence Stroll

Stroll's humiliating moment

Stroll has been in F1 since 2017, but has only managed to amass three podiums in that time, and currently sits down in 13th in the drivers' championship.

Criticism has been levelled at Stroll in the past, due to the fact that his father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the team.

Aston Martin have some very talented young drivers within their ranks, including 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich, who has taken part in a number of practice sessions for the team.

Drugovich is a Brazilian racing driver, and was present during the Brazilian GP weekend, almost being needed to replace 43-year-old Alonso who missed media day due to illness on Thursday.

Now, a video on social media has shown an embarrassing moment for Stroll, in which the Brazilian fans sing Drugovich's name following a mistake from the Canadian driver.

Having spun off the track and sitting next to the gravel trap, Stroll then proceeded to try and drive through the gravel trap, ultimately resulting in his car being beached.

