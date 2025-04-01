Lawrence Stroll issues official statement as Aston Martin sale revealed

Lawrence Stroll has issued an official statement after it was confirmed that Aston Martin is set to sell its minority stake in the Aston Martin Formula 1 team.

By doing so, the company is looking to improve its financial situation, with Aston Martin set to offload their $95.4 million investment to the current ownership group, a consortium headed by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, who will also commit another $67.7 million on top of the sale price.

The F1 team will retain their name despite Aston Martin leaving as owners, with a long-term sponsorship deal in place and unaffected by the sale.

2025 looks set to be a lean year for the team, currently seventh in the world championship standings after two races, as they and legendary engineer Adrian Newey build up to next year's regulation changes.

Lawrence Stroll to up Aston Martin investment

Stroll's son Lance was been responsible for all ten of the team's points so far this season, with veteran driver Fernando Alonso yet to finish a race heading into this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix.

In a statement, the elder Stroll said: “Since 2020, my Yew Tree Consortium partners and I have invested around £600m into the company.

“This proposed investment further underscores my conviction in this extraordinary brand, and commitment to ensuring Aston Martin has the strongest possible platform for creating long-term value while reducing equity dilution via this premium subscription, which should greatly reassure shareholders, as I again increase my long-term ownership in the company.”

Stroll bought the team now known as Aston Martin midway through the 2018 season, buying the assets of the Force India team and rebranding them to Racing Point, before his Aston Martin investment led to a further name change in 2021.

