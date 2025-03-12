US driver enters race against Colton Herta for 'more American' F1 drive
A promising American driver has thrust himself into the conversation for a seat in Formula 1 with Cadillac in 2026.
Formula One Management have finally given their official approval for the Cadillac/General Motors team to join the grid in 2026, expanding the sport to 11 teams for the first time in years.
Cadillac will partner with Ferrari as their power unit supplier, but the American outfit will hope to produce their own engines by the end of the decade with plans underway for an engine facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.
However, the biggest question remains which driver will claim Cadillac's two race seats, with the team waiting for their official confirmation before signing their driver lineup.
Who will race for Cadillac F1?
A whole raft of names have been tied to Cadillac's two F1 seats, from axed F1 veterans such as Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Daniel Ricciardo, to young American IndyCar racer Colton Herta.
Team advisor and F1 champion Mario Andretti has named Herta as the favourite to acquire the drive, if he gets his F1 Super Licence; however another American driver has thrown his hat in the ring for the Cadillac drive.
Formula 2 star Jak Crawford has revealed he is ‘ready’ to join Cadillac if he is presented with the opportunity, despite serving as Aston Martin’s reserve driver.
Alongside his work with Aston Martin, the young American also enjoys a reserve role with Andretti’s Formula E team and seems keen to make the team switch if he is afforded a F1 opportunity.
"I'm ready. If the opportunity comes, I would take it, one hundred percent. Of course I would like to race in Formula 1," he said on The F2 Show.
“It’s great to see. Of course we had Haas before, but now it feels a bit more American with Cadillac, which is great to see.”
