F1 chief Christian Horner speaks out on alleged leaked messages after 2024 controversy

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has spoken out on the leaking of messages he allegedly sent which caused a storm in the paddock last year.

Early in 2024, Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior at Red Bull, but was cleared of all wrongdoing by an internal investigation, and after appeal by the complainant, that decision was also upheld.

As such, the Red Bull chief remained in his role despite many feeling that he might, or should, step down.

However, that was not the end of the matter. Following the outcome of the initial investigation, a file of messages that were claimed to be those sent by Horner to the complainant was emailed to a wide range of personnel, causing even more of a stir.

Christian Horner was the subject of a Red Bull investigation
Netflix's Drive to Survive revealed some new details on the Christian Horner saga

Christian Horner on alleged leaked messages

The messages were leaked during the opening weekend of the 2024 season and sent to F1 team principals and media members, creating a new wave of criticism aimed at the Red Bull boss and putting his position under further scrutiny.

Now, the newly-released season seven of Drive to Survive has revealed details around that day from Horner's perspective, with the Brit hinting at a motive behind the leak.

"At the end of the second practice, suddenly my phone starts getting messages and this that and the other," Horner explains during episode one of the new Drive to Survive season.

"There’s a bombshell that’s just dropped from a bunch of alleged messages."

After team principals received the alleged messages via email, Horner said: "It was obviously premeditated to cause me the maximum amount of distraction, the maximum amount of aggravation."

Later, Horner added: "It was obvious that the end goal was for me to leave Red Bull."

As mentioned, Horner has been cleared of all wrongdoing in relation to the case, even despite the initial investigation having been appealed.

Horner remains in his post as team principal heading into the 2025 season and managed to put all of the above drama behind him as he oversaw Max Verstappen claim a fourth consecutive drivers' championship last season.

