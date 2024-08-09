Red Bull announce FINAL verdict of Horner behaviour appeal

The saga surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has taken another major twist, as the team announced the final verdict of an internal investigation.

Horner's role has been under immense scrutiny throughout the 2024 season, since accusations of alleged 'inappropriate behaviour' labelled at him by a female colleague came to the fore.

The Red Bull boss denied any wrongdoing, and was initially cleared by an internal investigation, while the employee was suspended from the wider Red Bull GmbH brand.

However, the suspended employee, who was reported as being 'upset and scared' by the whole situation, appealed the decision made by Red Bull, and reportedly hired a new legal representative team.

Christian Horner has been under fire of late

Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen's relationship appears to have broken down

Horner investigation verdict announced

While things on-track have only recently started to unravel for Red Bull, away from the track the saga surrounding Horner has caused unrest since the beginning of the 2024 season, with a breakdown in the relationship between Horner and Jos Verstappen.

Design legend Adrian Newey departed the team, reportedly unhappy with the levels of speculation around the Milton Keynes-based outfit, while Helmut Marko threatened to quit his role as chief advisor.

Now, Red Bull have announced that the appeal made against the initial ruling has been withdrawn, and the verdict stands that Horner is cleared of any wrongdoing.

In a statement, the team said: "Earlier this year a complaint raised against Christian Horner was investigated. That complaint was dealt with through the company’s grievance procedure by the appointment of an independent KC who dismissed the grievance.

"The complainant exercised the right to appeal, and the appeal was carried out by another independent KC. All stages of the appeal process have now been concluded, with the final outcome that the appeal is not upheld. The KC’s conclusions have been accepted and adopted by Red Bull. The internal process has concluded.

"The company respects the privacy of all its employees and will not be making further public comment on this matter at this time.

"Red Bull is committed to continuing to meet the highest workplace standards."

What will happen next with Christian Horner investigation?

Horner has remained in his position throughout, despite pressure from people both inside and outside of the team.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff have both called for 'transparency' on the matter in recent months, calling for an external investigation away from the Red Bull setup.

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has stayed largely out of the ongoing saga, but his father has been very vocal about how it has impacted the team.

Horner will now remain in his position as the Milton Keynes-based outfit look to continue their dominance in the sport, hunting a third successive world championship double.

How did wife Geri Horner respond?

Horner is married to former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell (now Horner). Amidst the height of the saga, the Horners presented a united front at the Bahrain GP, smiling hand-in-hand as Verstappen claimed victory.

The pair live in Oxfordshire, and have recently been engaged in a planning war with other local residents over the construction of a new swimming pool, which has led to angry complaints.

