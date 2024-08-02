Red Bull stalwart QUITS and joins rivals

A key Red Bull team member has departed the team, and will join their Formula 1 rivals ahead of the 2026 season.

The news comes as yet another blow to the dominant force in F1, who have won two championship doubles in a row and are hunting a third consecutive double.

However, 2024 has not been without hurdles. Team principal Christian Horner was in the headlines at the start of the campaign after being accused of alleged inappropriate behaviour by a female colleague, though the Brit was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit were then rocked by the news that design guru Adrian Newey was resigning from his position, signalling the end of a remarkably successful partnership which has delivered 13 world titles.

Things haven't been plain sailing on the circuit either, with defending champion Max Verstappen some way off his dominant best amid questions over his future at the team.

His team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, has suffered a catastrophic drop in form over recent months despite signing a new contract extension.

Jonathan Wheatley will become Audi team principal

Adrian Newey's departure from Red Bull was announced earlier this year

Wheatley joins Audi

Now, it has been revealed that one of the team's most vital components is to embark on a new challenge as team principal at Audi.

Sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has been at Red Bull since 2006, working alongside some of the sport's greatest drivers, including Verstappen and former champion Sebastian Vettel.

His move to Audi - who will join the grid in 2026 - will see the 57-year-old team up with former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto as the German outfit's backroom team begins to take shape ahead of their highly anticipated introduction to the sport.

Announcing the news on their X page, Red Bull said: "Today, we announce the departure of sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, as he heads to a new challenge in the role of team principal with the Audi F1 Project.

"Everyone at the team wishes Jonathan all the best. We will announce a new team structure in the coming weeks."

