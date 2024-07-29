Verstappen admits CHEATING when teasing Red Bull team-mate
Max Verstappen has admitted to ‘cheating’ in a race during an interview with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.
The Dutchman has proven himself to be one of F1’s greatest drivers, securing three back-to-back world titles and breaking numerous records along the way.
Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races during the 2023 season, 86% of the total races on the calendar and beating Alberto Ascari’s 1952 record of 75%.
Furthermore, the champion also possesses a record number of wins in a row, sealing 10 victories from the Miami to the Italian Grand Prix in 2023.
Max Verstappen reveals he cheated in a race
Despite enjoying a successful career at Red Bull, it has not been without its controversies for Verstappen.
His first world title was won in exceptional circumstances in 2021, after receiving one more lap of racing where he acquired the lead and championship from Lewis Hamilton.
Red Bull were also deemed to be in breach of the budget cap the same year, with the team fined $7 million and given a 10% reduction in aerodynamic testing.
In a recent interview for Red Bull’s YouTube channel, Verstappen admitted to ‘cheating’ in a race, however it was not one in F1.
The 26-year-old sat next to his team-mate as they answered questions sent in by children, ranging from their ideal livery, and whether they picked each other as team-mates.
One child asked whether any of the Red Bull drivers had won a medal, with Verstappen revealing he had, but under dubious circumstances.
“I actually did win a medal back in the day when I was running very fast. At school. But I did cheat a little bit.”
When asked by Perez if he ‘jumped the start’, Verstappen’s answer reflected his on-track antics in F1.
“No, I pushed the guy into the bush,” he said.
