'Extraordinary' meeting set up as FIA announce points change decision
The outcomes of latest Formula 1 Commission meeting have been announced by the FIA, including a decision on whether changes should be made to way points are allocated at grands prix.
The Commission tackled multiple key topics such as financial regulations, pre-season testing, and the 2026 rule changes.
Proposals earlier this year suggested that points could be awarded down to twelfth place, rather than to the top ten, a format which has been in place since 2010.
The changes required the backing of six of F1's ten teams to become reality, and now the verdict is in.
Will the F1 points system change?
The FIA has confirmed that teams unanimously agreed to reject proposed changes to the distribution of Championship points.
The revamp would have seen points awarded to the top seven positions remain unchanged, but a redistribution in the lower bracket of scorers.
The Commission did agree to increase the minimum weight for the driver from 80kg to 82kg 'in the interests of driver well-being'. Consequently, the minimum weigh of the car without fuel will be upped two kilograms to 800kg in 2025.
The new era of regulations was also addressed. Given that all new cars will come into play, pre-season testing will run across a trio of three-day blocks, triple the amount of time compared to testing in recent years.
On the regulations themselves, the FIA said: "An update was provided on the timeline of the 2026 Regulations covering Technical, Sporting, Financial and Environmental matters and that the ongoing collaboration led by the FIA with all the teams was on track to meet the objectives and moving in the right direction for the finalisation of the regulations."
An 'extraordinary F1 Commission meeting' will be held on October 2nd to discuss 2026 further, ahead of an update on the 2026 sporting and technical regulations which is due to be presented at the World Motor Sport Council on October 17th.
Finally on financial matters, the FIA state: "It was confirmed that costs relating to maternity/paternity leave, sick leave, and team entertainment should remain excluded from the perimeter of the cost cap."
