F1 DROP surprise event from 2025 calendar
F1 have announced which events will host Sprint races in 2025 with a surprise location dropped from the calendar.
The Sprint race format was first introduced with three races in 2021 and was increased to six in 2023.
Since its introduction, sprints have grown in popularity with live viewership of this year's Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying up 76% compared to the FP2 sessions in the last two European races.
Furthermore, Sprint locations have helped boost overall viewership of a grand prix weekend, with Azerbaijan and Belgium the best performing weekends in 2023.
F1 announces 2025 sprint locations
F1 have announced which locations will host Sprint races for 2025, with a fan favourite left out of the mix.
The Chinese, Miami, Belgian, US, Brazilian and Qatar Grand Prix’s will all host sprint races, with Spa replacing Spielberg.
Austria has hosted the Sprint since 2022, and has proven popular with fans, providing overtakes and drama in the past few years.
The 2024 Austrian Grand Prix Sprint provided fans with action up and down the grid, particularly for a fight for the lead.
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris swapped places for the lead, but it was the Dutchman who came out on top to win the Sprint race at the Red Bull Ring.
How does the F1 Sprint work?
Sprints are 100-kilometre (62-mile) races that are much shorter than the main race distance (305km) and take place on Saturdays, lasting around 30 minutes with no pit stops needed.
It's a separate entity from the main event, with its own qualifying session taking place on Friday, just a few hours after the sole practice session of the weekend.
The top eight finishers in the Sprint score points (eight for first, one for eighth) that count towards the overall driver and constructor championship standings.
Change your timezone:
