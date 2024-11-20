F1 announce major change for iconic race
F1 announce major change for iconic race
Formula 1 have announced a change to one of their historic races, which will take effect from the 2026 season.
The switch has been made in an effort to create a more sustainable and efficient calendar, with the sport aiming to hit net carbon zero by 2030.
The Canadian Grand Prix, held at Montreal’s Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, will now take place on the third or fourth weekend of May.
The adjustment aligns with Formula 1’s broader efforts to reduce its carbon footprint by minimising transatlantic travel and streamlining the logistics for teams and personnel.
The goal of F1's calendar reshuffle
Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, highlighted the importance of the change in achieving the sport’s environmental goals.
“The change will make our calendar not only more sustainable but also logistically more sensible for our teams and personnel,” Domenicali said.
“Our commitment to achieving zero emissions by 2030 remains a priority for us as a sport, and thanks to changes like this, we are on track to reach it.”
The Canadian Grand Prix is the latest in a series of calendar adjustments aimed at grouping races by region to reduce travel.
As part of the overhaul, the Monaco Grand Prix will also move to the first weekend of June starting in 2026.
Other changes include the Japanese Grand Prix shifting to spring to align with other Asia-Pacific races, Azerbaijan moving to autumn as part of the Championship's eastern leg, and Qatar being scheduled closer to Abu Dhabi at the end of the season.
By consolidating the European summer races into a continuous block, F1 aims to simplify its logistics and improve sustainability for the teams.
As with all calendar changes, the revised schedule is subject to final confirmation by the World Motor Sport Council of the FIA.
