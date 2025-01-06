EXCLUSIVE: Red Bull F1 star BACKS Hamilton as champion demands important change

A Red Bull driver has offered their backing to seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton in his calls for an important change to the sport's calendar.

With 2025 now upon us, Hamilton has made the switch from Mercedes to Ferrari in what is a hugely exciting move.

With Mercedes having been unable to produce a championship-caliber car in recent seasons, Hamilton will be hoping that his move to the Italian outfit can provide him with the machinery to challenge for a record-breaking eighth drivers' championship.

Lewis Hamilton is now officially a Ferrari F1 driver

Hamilton championing new race bid

As passionate as Hamilton likely is about winning that elusive eighth world title, another cause close to his heart is getting F1 to return to Africa.

The continent does not currently host an F1 race but has done in the past, with the last event being the 1993 South African Grand Prix, which was held in Kyalami.

Often a champion of equality both on and off the track, seven-time champion Hamilton frequently raised the issue of the lack of African presence on the calendar this past year, claiming the sport can’t be adding races in other locations if it continues to ignore Africa.

Kyalami hosted the 1993 South African Grand Prix

Coulthard offers Hamilton support

Now, speaking exclusively to GPFans following his own trip to South Africa as part of a Red Bull event, former F1 driver and Red Bull show run driver David Coulthard has backed Hamilton's calls, offering his experience of the continent.

"It was a great event, very diverse crowd, impressive to see how the young generation continues to embrace Formula 1 and you know we default call it the Netflix generation don't we because that seems to have done so much and it's great," Coulthard explained.

Discussing the hunger for motorsport in South Africa, Coulthard continued: "They've actually got a round of the Rally World Championship going to South Africa as well so there's definitely an appetite on the continent."

Coulthard concluded: "Lewis of course is the most high-profile figure that's been pushing to have representation on the continent and whether it's South Africa, whether it's Rwanda, we'll find out,"

"But it was anyway reassuring for me to see that it already at that level, grassroots level, it seems they're spreading the love between men and women."

