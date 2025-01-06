Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip
The father of a Formula 1 star was involved in a major wreck this weekend in the brutal Dakar Rally.
Carlos Sainz Sr., father of former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, was taking part in the 2025 edition of the infamous event when his Ford rolled over. Fortunately, all involved were unharmed.
The Dakar Rally is the first round of the FIA World Rally Raid Championship, or W2RC as it is more commonly known, and the only marathon event on the 2025 calendar.
Carlos Sainz in Dakar wreck
The iconic motorsport event has been won by Sainz Sr. an astonishing four times, firstly in 2010, then again in 2018 and 2020, and at the age of 61, he made history as the oldest to ever win the event last year with Audi.
This year, Sainz Sr. has returned with the new entry of Ford M-Sport, who are fielding four drivers in the W2RC- Sainz Sr., Nani Roma, Mattias Ekstrom and Mitch Guthrie Jr.
The four-time winner had started the second test of 2025 in eighth position, but during the marathon event, faced a major setback after flipping his Ford Raptor into the sand dunes.
Luckily all the crew were unharmed, but the car took heavy damage and required vital repairs before reportedly continuing the race 32 minutes later, with a lot of time to make up.
🚗 @CSainz_oficial flipped his Ford Raptor at km 327!🔄— DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 5, 2025
Thankfully, the crew is unharmed and managed to get back on track, but the car took some heavy damage.🔧
#Dakar2025 #DakarInSaudi pic.twitter.com/XQvASVcUAM
