close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Lewis Hamilton looks set to leave a long-standing partnership as his period of upheaval continues.

The Brit will change teams this winter for the first time in over a decade, heading to join legendary Italian team Ferrari from Mercedes after the final race of 2024 in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

That was his 246th Formula 1 race with Mercedes, and brought to an end a 12-season partnership that saw him claim six of his seven world championship titles, and 84 race victories.

Hamilton's partnership with Mercedes was the most successful driver-team combination of all time, eclipsing Michael Schumacher's spell at Ferrari between 1996-2006.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Lewis Hamilton enjoyed 12 trophy-laden seasons with Mercedes

Hamilton to ditch another key partnership

Like Schumacher, Hamilton is now set to race with Ferrari and will go in search of his eighth world championship title, which would break the joint record he currently holds with the German legend.

Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with the Maranello-based team, meaning he will race in the sport well into his 40s.

Following three underwhelming seasons with Mercedes, however, there has been much talk as to whether Hamilton can re-muster his old form and put up a challenge to the supremely talented Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Now, it appears that Hamilton will seek to end another partnership as he leaves Mercedes, with his long-running association with Monster Energy looking likely to be coming to an end.

Sport Business have revealed that Hamilton will instead sign a deal with energy drink brand Celsius, bringing to an end his lucrative Monster deal that began back in 2017, although the brand sponsored Mercedes before that.

Celsius themselves have been sponsoring Ferrari since 2023 and, earlier this year, became a global partner of the Scuderia.

READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Michael Schumacher Abu Dhabi
Team bosses SNUB Hamilton in further 2024 blow
F1 Social

Team bosses SNUB Hamilton in further 2024 blow

  • Yesterday 20:00
Hamilton's first Ferrari F1 drive date REVEALED
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton's first Ferrari F1 drive date REVEALED

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

F1 Social

F1 star forced to accept HILARIOUS Christmas gift

  • 11 minutes ago
Features

Picking one perfect Christmas gift for every F1 team

  • 1 uur geleden
Features

F1 star DENIED seat after Red Bull reshuffle. So what's next?

  • 2 uur geleden
Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton set to ditch key partner

  • 3 uur geleden
F1 Social

Team bosses SNUB Hamilton in further 2024 blow

  • Yesterday 20:00
F1 News & Gossip

Former Spice Girl in EMOTIONAL statement on Christian Horner

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x