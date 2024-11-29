close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Audi have announced the sale of a significant stake in their upcoming Formula 1 team.

The German manufacturer will take over the Sauber team in time for the 2026 season, in a long-awaited move.

READ MORE: F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver

Audi have already announced a number of huge signings, including Jonathan Wheatley as their team principal from 2026, Mattia Binotto as their chief technical officer and Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto as their drivers to take them into a new era.

Now, it has been announced that the brand have sold a minority stake in their team before even entering the F1 grid, with the Qatar Investment Authority buying a reported 30% of the team in a deal thought to be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Audi will join the F1 grid in 2026
Mattia Binotto is the chief technical officer at Sauber/Audi

Audi sell stake in team

Announced at the Qatar Grand Prix, the Hinwil-based team were proud to announce the injection of money from the state-owned investment group in Qatar.

F1 is racing in the country for the third time this weekend, with the final sprint weekend and penultimate grand prix of the season taking place at the Lusail International Circuit.

Sauber are hoping for a strong final two weekends to try and lift themselves off the bottom of the constructors' championship standings, with current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu having not scored a single point throughout 2024.

Speaking with Sky Germany during the Qatar GP weekend, former Ferrari team principal-turned Audi boss Binotto said: "Today was a very important day for us. It is a great agreement, a partnership with Qatar Investment Authority.

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu have been axed ahead of 2025

"It has been planned for a very long time. When I joined the team, I already knew about these talks because over a year ago, Audi checked over the entire project. We tried to think big and if you know what is needed, then such a partnership was necessary.

"It is a capital injection for the team. It is important for our entire journey. We know that there is a lot to do. It is a big task. There is a lot to invest, a lot to spend. Such a capital injection is very important for us.

"This partnership is really a long-term partnership," Binotto continued. "I would even say an investment of passion. Both Audi and Qatar Authority share this common vision.

"The agreement of today, the partnership of today, you agree that it is a long-term partnership, a long-term investment. Audi is not here for a short time, but with a long-term vision and we know that our journey is a long journey.

"We aim for the championship in 2030, but not before that. It takes time to become successful and to build a solid foundation. But again, you need big investments, big partners. And today's signature is an important step in this direction."

READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix SUED by local business

Related

Nico Hulkenberg Audi Sauber Jonathan Wheatley Gabriel Bortoleto Mattia Binotto
F1 team accused of BILLION DOLLAR mistake as struggles emerge
Latest F1 News

F1 team accused of BILLION DOLLAR mistake as struggles emerge

  • November 14, 2024 18:00
F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut
F1 Social

F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut

  • November 13, 2024 20:00

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren star DOMINATES as title race heats up

  • Today 19:22
Qatar Grand Prix

New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

  • 37 minutes ago
Audi F1 News

Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract

  • 2 uur geleden
Qatar Grand Prix Practice

F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle

  • Today 15:47
F1 News & Gossip

Horner slams F1 rival in foul-mouthed rant

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x