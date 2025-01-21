Red Bull set for team principal EXIT after Horner comments

Red Bull are set for the loss of a key figure this year, with surprising comments made by team chief Christian Horner potentially having played a part.

Heading into the new campaign, there has been a big shakeup within the team, partly through choice, and partly not.

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

READ MORE: F1 pundit reveals ENGAGEMENT in emotional Instagram post

On the driver front, for example, the team have opted to remove Sergio Perez from their second car, replacing him with former Red Bull junior Liam Lawson after a woeful 2024 season for the Mexican.

Yet, the 2024 campaign had woes of its own for the Red Bull team more generally.

A number of personnel announced they would soon be leaving the team last year, including key figures such as Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley.

Technical guru Newey is now set to join Aston Martin, whilst Wheatley, who is currently on gardening leave, is set to join the Audi F1 project as their new team principal having done a stellar job as sporting director at Red Bull.

Sergio Perez will no longer partner Max Verstappen

Christian Horner encouraged Red Bull exit

Ahead of his switch, Wheatley has now reportedly entered a period of gardening leave ahead of his official exit later this year, when he can then work for his new team.

Horner has now shockingly revealed that he encouraged Wheatley to pursue the role, despite it seemingly weakening his own outfit.

"I’m sure he’ll be an asset to Sauber," Horner told RacingNews365 on Wheatley.

Jonathan Wheatley is set to become Audi F1 team principal

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

"The definition of the team principal at every team is very different. It depends on what that role and function is. But it’s predominantly trackside. A lot will depend on the dynamic between himself and Mattia [Binotto].

"It’s something he has been ambitious for some time so when he got the opportunity, I encouraged him to take it. It gives opportunity to others here [at Red Bull] and is a good opportunity for him in his career.

"I encouraged him and fully supported him, saying ‘Come on, go for it, you'll regret it if you don’t'."

READ MORE: IndyCar star Herta OPENS UP on F1 Cadillac switch rumors

Related