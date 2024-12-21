Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

A Kyle Larson F1 move verdict has been delivered in a discussion over who will be the next American racing star to drive in the series.

The 32-year-old could receive a test with McLaren, after team boss Zak Brown revealed there had been talks with the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion.

Larson made his IndyCar debut with the team this year at the Indianapolis 500 and will return next season with Arrow McLaren.

Brown stated that he would love to see Larson in a F1 car and even went as far to map a timeline of when it could happen.

Veteran broadcaster Jack Arute has since waded in on the discussion and delivered a verdict over whether Larson will be seen in a F1 car.

"I've known Zak all the way back when he was racing formula Fords and congratulations for winning the Constructors Championship," Arute said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"I also know just how bloody important to Chevrolet this entrant in 2026 is to the Bow Tie Brigade. So it wouldn't surprise me if Zak is onto something, but it wouldn't be a full-time ride. I think the next American that will be headed over to Europe will be Colton Herta."

"I got to tell you, I think Kyle Larson, after what I witnessed up close and personal and also because of my ties with Tony Kanaan and Arrow McLaren and what he did in the way he adapted, and just how laudatory TK was about everything that the guy did, I honestly think he could become the first NASCAR driver to win The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

"If he keeps after it for the next couple of years, I truly believe that that's right there on the precipice of happening."

