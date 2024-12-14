FIA release names Red Bull Verstappen team-mate for 2025

The FIA, the governing body who keep a close eye on Formula 1, have released the official entry list for the sport's 2025 season.

After a dreadful 2024, many pundits expect that Sergio Perez will be gently pushed out of his Red Bull seat for the 2025 season, with his expected-to-be-vacant seat one of the few mysteries going into next year.

Following success at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Dutchman secured his fourth consecutive F1 championship, but Red Bull were unable to take home the constructors' title as well, largely thanks to Sergio Perez's run of poor performances dragging the team down to third place in the team standings.

With a DNF at the season finale in Abu Dhabi last time out, Perez's chances at retaining his seat now look extremely thin, with team principal Christian Horner confirming discussions around Perez's future would take place following the season's conclusion.

As the FIA have released the official 2025 entry list however, Perez is still named as Verstappen's team-mate at Red Bull for next season.

Sergio Perez has been Max Verstappen's team-mate since 2021

RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda both have a chance at replacing Perez at Red Bull

Red Bull team change confirmed for 2025

While both Verstappen and Perez are still entered as Red Bull drivers for 2025, it must be noted the entry list is simply provisional and subject to change ahead of the season opener at the Australian Grand Prix in March 2025.

The official FIA list has likely been complied using the driver contracts that currently stand for 2025, which would explain why the Mexican racer is listed given he is currently contracted with Red Bull until 2026.

A new change has been listed however, with Red Bull's junior team, currently named Visa Cash App RB, listed for 2025 as Racing Bulls.

The junior team's lineup also reflects the current contract awarded to star driver Yuki Tsunoda, with his team-mate not named, the entry list instead declaring the name TBC- to be confirmed.

Whilst this also reflects Tsunoda's current contract, the 2025 list could further support reports that Tsunoda's 2024 team-mate Liam Lawson is set to replace Perez and race alongside Verstappen to complete Red Bull's driver duo next year.

