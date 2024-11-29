close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

The FIA have released a new rule clarification for the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, in order to combat a specific issue.

Saturday will see the final sprint race of the season in Lusail, as well as qualifying for the Sunday feature race.

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

While Max Verstappen has already sealed drivers' championship success, the constructors' championship battle remains wide open, with a three-way fight going down to the wire.

McLaren, chasing their first constructors' championship since 1998, currently lead Ferrari by 24 points, while reigning champions Red Bull are in third, 53 points behind McLaren.

Rui Marques has recently been given the F1 race director role
F1 heads to Qatar this weekend

FIA announce mandatory rule

Now, the FIA have revealed a mandatory rule for competitors driving in the sprint qualifying or main race qualifying sessions across the weekend.

With the Qatar GP being a sprint weekend, competitive action got underway on Friday with the sprint qualifying session, before a busy Saturday that features the sprint race and main race qualifying.

There has been much discussion throughout 2024 about competitors driving unnecessarily slowly during qualifying sessions in order to give themselves space for their hot lap.

This often leads to drivers jostling for space, and has at times seen drivers racing each other into a particular corner to try and get ahead of their rivals before the start of a hot lap.

New race director Rui Marques has attempted to stop this from happening at the Qatar GP, by implementing a minimum lap time that all drivers must adhere to or risk being given a penalty.

In an official FIA document, Marques revealed: "In order to ensure that cars are not driven unnecessarily slowly on any laps during and after the end of sprint qualifying, qualifying or during reconnaissance lap(s) when the pit exit is opened for the sprint or the race, drivers must stay below 1:40.0 between the safety car lines shown on the pit lane drawing."

READ MORE: F1 team announce OFFICIAL signing of new American driver

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren FIA Qatar Grand Prix
F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren star DOMINATES as title race heats up
Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren star DOMINATES as title race heats up

  • Today 19:22
F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle
Qatar Grand Prix Practice

F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle

  • Today 15:47

Latest News

Qatar Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying

F1 Qatar GP Sprint Qualifying Results: McLaren star DOMINATES as title race heats up

  • Today 19:22
Qatar Grand Prix

New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

  • 37 minutes ago
Audi F1 News

Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News & Gossip

Perez in CRYPTIC message over Red Bull contract

  • 2 uur geleden
Qatar Grand Prix Practice

F1 Qatar GP Results Today: Ferrari make CHAMPIONSHIP statement as Red Bulls struggle

  • Today 15:47
F1 News & Gossip

Horner slams F1 rival in foul-mouthed rant

  • Today 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x