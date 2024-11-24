F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP
A Formula 1 star has warned that 'every driver' on grid would fail a drug test this weekend in Las Vegas.
Any driver can be called for a drug test with National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) at any time and without warning, a relatively common occurrence for the top drivers.
Max Verstappen was called for a surprise drug test at the 2024 Dutch GP, and revealed via a stream that he had been called for a test five times during the season.
The champion was cleared on all occasions, with no F1 driver having ever failed a drugs test whilst actively participating in the series.
F1 stars report smell of weed at Las Vegas GP
However, Williams star Franco Colapinto believes that if all the drivers were tested at the Las Vegas GP that they would fail.
According to the Argentine, there has been a strong smell of weed lingering around the track, and claimed it will be a mess if everyone is tested at once.
“Yes, there was a smell of weed,” Colapinto said to the media at the Las Vegas GP.
“If they dope the drivers now, I think we’ll all test positive, I swear - when we all test positive, there will be a mess."
Sergio Perez also confirmed that there was the presence of the drug at the track, and that the drivers were prepared to take action.
"What is very noticeable around the circuit is the smell of marijuana throughout the night,” he added.
"I'm a bit tired of it already — the amount is incredible. It's something all the drivers will definitely talk about."
