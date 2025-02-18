Major change CONFIRMED for Las Vegas Grand Prix

A major change has occurred within the Las Vegas Grand Prix organization.

2025 is set to see the third edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the race set to take place over the weekend of November 21-23.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

F1 CAR LAUNCH: F1 75 Live start times, schedule and how to watch for FREE

However, ahead of the race later this year, Formula 1's chief commercial officer Emily Prazer has now become the president of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Prazer adds the new role to her existing position within the F1 organization, with Renee Wilm — Las Vegas Grand Prix's chief executive — shifting her focus to a wider role within Liberty Media.

The Las Vegas GP returned in 2023

Max Verstappen was crowned the 2024 world champion in Las Vegas

READ MORE: F1 2025 rule changes: 7 facts you need to know

Las Vegas Grand Prix leadership change

After graduating from The University of Birmingham, Prazer became a sales manager at IMG from 2011 to 2015 before moving on to News UK as a sports solutions and partnerships manager.

However, she joined F1 in 2017 and dealt with grand prix organizers across the world as senior manager, promoter and business relations, before undertaking the role of head of commercial development, race promotion, in 2019.

Her recent appointment will reportedly help further the growth of F1 in the US whilst engaging with the local community, starting with Las Vegas’ Grand Prix Plaza facility.

The project will get underway later in 2025 and will allow F1 to hold year-round activities that generate revenue from the site throughout the year.

READ MORE: Schumacher blackmail case sees JAIL sentence handed out

Related