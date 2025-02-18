Major change CONFIRMED for Las Vegas Grand Prix
A major change has occurred within the Las Vegas Grand Prix organization.
2025 is set to see the third edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with the race set to take place over the weekend of November 21-23.
However, ahead of the race later this year, Formula 1's chief commercial officer Emily Prazer has now become the president of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Prazer adds the new role to her existing position within the F1 organization, with Renee Wilm — Las Vegas Grand Prix's chief executive — shifting her focus to a wider role within Liberty Media.
Las Vegas Grand Prix leadership change
After graduating from The University of Birmingham, Prazer became a sales manager at IMG from 2011 to 2015 before moving on to News UK as a sports solutions and partnerships manager.
However, she joined F1 in 2017 and dealt with grand prix organizers across the world as senior manager, promoter and business relations, before undertaking the role of head of commercial development, race promotion, in 2019.
Her recent appointment will reportedly help further the growth of F1 in the US whilst engaging with the local community, starting with Las Vegas’ Grand Prix Plaza facility.
The project will get underway later in 2025 and will allow F1 to hold year-round activities that generate revenue from the site throughout the year.
