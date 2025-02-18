F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

Formula 1 champion and Red Bull star has opened up on switching to becoming a team owner.

Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released

A popular figure within the F1 paddock has invested in a new team.

Vettel takes up NEW role as F1 comeback verdict given

Former F1 star and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has taken on a new role as opinions emerge about a potential comeback to the grid.

Hamilton scores HUGE win over Leclerc as Ferrari stars brace for intense rivalry

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an early boost in his team-mate rivalry with Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

In further positive news for Hamilton, he has received a major vote of confidence after his Ferrari switch.

