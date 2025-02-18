close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

Formula 1 champion and Red Bull star has opened up on switching to becoming a team owner.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released

A popular figure within the F1 paddock has invested in a new team.

➡️ READ MORE

Vettel takes up NEW role as F1 comeback verdict given

Former F1 star and four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has taken on a new role as opinions emerge about a potential comeback to the grid.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton scores HUGE win over Leclerc as Ferrari stars brace for intense rivalry

Lewis Hamilton has been handed an early boost in his team-mate rivalry with Charles Leclerc.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

In further positive news for Hamilton, he has received a major vote of confidence after his Ferrari switch.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Charles Leclerc Sebastian Vettel
Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

  • Today 01:00
F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract
F1 Today

F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract

  • February 16, 2025 16:00

Latest News

NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Today: Kyle Busch CALLS OUT officials as star in emotional post-race interview

  • 17 minutes ago
F1 News

F1 Today: Max Verstappen discusses ownership switch as F1 figure buys NEW team

  • 1 uur geleden
F1 News

Former F1 chief buys NEW team as official statement released

  • Today 04:00
Ferrari

Hamilton scores HUGE win over Leclerc as Ferrari stars brace for intense rivalry

  • Today 02:00
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

  • Today 01:00
Red Bull

Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star

  • Today 00:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x