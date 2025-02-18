Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion has received a vote of confidence from the man he replaced at Ferrari regarding his and the team's chances of winning the world championship this year.
Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of 2024 to embark on a new adventure with the Italian team and will no doubt be eyeing a record-breaking eighth world championship during his time with the team.
Hamilton's decision, however, meant that room had to be made at Ferrari, with the team deciding to let Spaniard Carlos Sainz go at the end of his contract.
Sainz has since signed with a new team, Williams, where he will race for the foreseeable future.
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari championship verdict
Williams have already launched their 2025 challenger, with Sainz taking to the track at the Silverstone to get to grips with the new machinery.
During his appearance with his new team, Sainz reflected on his final season with Ferrari and revealed they were close to fighting for the title, and also tipped Hamilton to be successful in 2025.
“When I left Ferrari I did feel the team and Charles were ready to fight for a world championship and with Lewis joining that chance is only going to increase,” he said to the Guardian.
“When I look at Lewis’s results and his background and what he has achieved, I can only say that there will be a very high chance that he is going to be competitive for Ferrari.
“But like everything, it will all depend on how well he can adapt to the car and how well he can adapt to the team.”
