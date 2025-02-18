close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion has received a vote of confidence from the man he replaced at Ferrari regarding his and the team's chances of winning the world championship this year.

Hamilton left Mercedes at the end of 2024 to embark on a new adventure with the Italian team and will no doubt be eyeing a record-breaking eighth world championship during his time with the team.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract

READ MORE: OFFICIAL: McLaren driver confirms team exit

Hamilton's decision, however, meant that room had to be made at Ferrari, with the team deciding to let Spaniard Carlos Sainz go at the end of his contract.

Sainz has since signed with a new team, Williams, where he will race for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Schumacher blackmail case sees JAIL sentence handed out

Can Carlos Sainz help propel Williams further up the grid?
Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed his Ferrari debut in Maranello

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari championship verdict

Williams have already launched their 2025 challenger, with Sainz taking to the track at the Silverstone to get to grips with the new machinery.

During his appearance with his new team, Sainz reflected on his final season with Ferrari and revealed they were close to fighting for the title, and also tipped Hamilton to be successful in 2025.

“When I left Ferrari I did feel the team and Charles were ready to fight for a world championship and with Lewis joining that chance is only going to increase,” he said to the Guardian.

“When I look at Lewis’s results and his background and what he has achieved, I can only say that there will be a very high chance that he is going to be competitive for Ferrari.

“But like everything, it will all depend on how well he can adapt to the car and how well he can adapt to the team.”

READ MORE: Horner delivers F1 farewell as Red Bull EXIT confirmed

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren Daniel Ricciardo F1 Daytona 500
F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract
F1 Today

F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract

  • February 16, 2025 16:00
F1 face BACKLASH after Las Vegas GP decision
Las Vegas Grand Prix News

F1 face BACKLASH after Las Vegas GP decision

  • February 15, 2025 17:00

Latest News

Ferrari

Hamilton scores HUGE win over Leclerc as Ferrari stars brace for intense rivalry

  • 22 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton receives MAJOR Ferrari vote of confidence

  • 1 uur geleden
Red Bull

Team Penske hand SHOCK test to former Red Bull F1 star

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin issues blunt two-word message after Daytona 500 heartbreak

  • Yesterday 22:20
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star in emotional interview after TERRIFYING Daytona 500 wreck

  • Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch slams NASCAR after Daytona 500 incident

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x