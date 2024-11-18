F1 star to join NEW team early in 2024
An F1 star is set to join their new team early at the end of the 2024 season.
Lewis Hamilton's shock switch to Ferrari set the 2025 driver market into a frenzy, as teams up and down the grid have undergone a major shift.
Hamilton's move to Maranello displaced Carlos Sainz, who has spent most of 2024 trying to find an alternative team.
Finally, in the summer, Sainz signed a long-term deal with Williams, in a shock move having been linked with Mercedes, Aston Martin, Red Bull and Sauber/Audi.
Sainz to make early Williams debut
Unlike Hamilton, whose Ferrari debut is set to be delayed due to Mercedes sponsor duties, Sainz will make his Williams debut before the year is out, it has now been officially announced.
The end of season tyre test will take place in Abu Dhabi following the conclusion of the season, with teams taking the opportunity to gain valuable data.
And Sainz will be suited up in his new Williams attire, taking to the track just days after ending his Ferrari partnership.
While Hamilton will not be present, a plethora of other drivers are set to take to the track with their new teams in the test, including Alpine-bound Jack Doohan, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and future Haas star Ollie Bearman.
