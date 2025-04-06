FIA announce penalty after F1 star caught speeding at Japanese Grand Prix
FIA announce penalty after F1 star caught speeding at Japanese Grand Prix
The FIA has announced a penalty for an F1 team after their star driver was caught speeding at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Carlos Sainz is the driver in question, with his new Williams team ultimately paying the price for his mistake.
Williams' punishment comes following an incident in final practice where Sainz was subject to an FIA investigation after going too fast in the pitlane.
After being summoned to a stewards inquiry, the former Ferrari driver was found to have been traveling at 93.7km/h (58.2mph), with the pit-lane limit set at 80km/h (49.7mph).
FIA announce Williams penalty at Japanese GP
Rather than Sainz picking up the penalty though, it was his Williams team being thrown the book by the FIA, with the British team hit with the €1000 ($1095) fine.
Sainz will be hoping for a dramatic reversal in fortunes on race day in Suzuka, where the weather is already expected to change as showers remain a possibility during the race.
However, he will have to do so from even further down the grid than he qualified.
Sainz put his car in P12 in qualifying on Saturday, but after the session, was hit with a three-place grid penalty for impeding Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton on one of his laps.
The 30-year-old has disappointed in his first two grands prix following his winter switch to Williams, given his only point so far came a fortnight ago in China after both Ferraris and Pierre Gasly's Alpine were disqualified.
Meanwhile, team-mate Albon has already stolen a march with his 5th and 7th classifications putting him on on 16 points and a highly impressive 6th place in the drivers' championship.
READ MORE: F1 Race Today: Japanese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Why Red Bull are racing in white at the Japanese Grand Prix
- 42 minutes ago
FIA announce penalty after F1 star caught speeding at Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 uur geleden
Ross Chastain issues damning team verdict as star PUZZLED by 'terrible performance'
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Hamlin denied Darlington pole as Byron stuns rivals with record-breaking lap
- Yesterday 21:00
Chase Elliott risks controversy with brutally honest NASCAR statement
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star Kyle Larson gets new team as Hendrick Motorsports reveal shakeup
- Yesterday 23:00