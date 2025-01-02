F1 star in GOODBYE to team-mate after winter departure

A Formula 1 driver has delivered an emotional goodbye to his former team-mate, as he leaves the team for pastures new.

The 2025 grid will see a lot of new faces at big teams, with Sergio Perez leaving Red Bull (to be replaced by Liam Lawson) and Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari (to be replaced by Kimi Antonelli).

Several rookies will also generate significant attention, with Kimi Antonelli, Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman among those looking to make a big impression.

Carlos Sainz will line up for Williams from next season

Lewis Hamilton is set to take the Sainz's place at Ferrari

Sainz pays tribute to Leclerc

Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari in particular has sparked much excitement for fans of the sport, with the seven-time world champion looking to kickstart his career having endured a challenging few seasons at Mercedes.

The 39-year-old is set to line up alongside Charles Leclerc at the Scuderia, and with the team enjoying a strong finish to the 2024 campaign, both drivers have set their sights on challenging for the world title next year.

Sainz meanwhile is set to embark on a new chapter at Williams, where he will join Alex Albon on the grid.

Charles Leclerc and Sainz spent four years together at Ferrari

The Spaniard has made no secret of his disappointment having been ditched in favour of Hamilton, but is now firmly looking towards the future as he aims to get the iconic British outfit challenging towards the top of the order.

But before he begins his next adventure in the sport, the 30-year-old has thanked former team-mate Leclerc for his support during their four-year spell together.

Writing on his Instagram account, Sainz said: "It’s been an amazing four years fighting together for Ferrari, @charles_leclerc.

"Thank you for all the great moments we’ve shared along the way. Wishing you nothing but the best for next year and beyond."

