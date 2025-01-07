Red Bull chief opens door for star driver signing

Christian Horner has made a surprise admission about a potential driver signing for the 2025 season.

Carlos Sainz knew early that he was out of a seat for the coming season, with Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari - into Sainz's seat - being announced early in 2024.

To many people's surprise, a link up between the Spaniard and Red Bull never came to fruition, however, with Sainz instead signing for Williams.

Red Bull will instead have Liam Lawson in the car next to Max Verstappen next season following Sergio Perez's axe.

Carlos Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025

Liam Lawson will partner Max Verstappen in 2025

Horner drops Sainz bombshell

Despite Red Bull's lineup being locked in, however, and Sainz's future settled for the next season or two, Horner is keeping the door open over a potential move for the Spaniard.

"Carlos is a great driver and options still remain open with him in the future," the Red Bull chief recently told the media.

"He was considered, and in many respects, you'd say there was a real logic [to the signing].

Horner says options regarding Carlos Sainz and a move to Red Bull remain open

"But, we made the choice to look internally and put belief in the junior programme.

Sainz's deal at Williams is set to last for two seasons, running until the end of the 2026 campaign.

With no generational talents like Verstappen in the immediate pipeline, you do wonder if, given the above comments, Horner could turn to the Spaniard if things with Lawson do not work out.

