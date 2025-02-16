F1 Today: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo is all set for a stunning Daytona 500 drive after a NASCAR rule change.

Aston Martin officially announce NEW driver contract

Aston Martin have announced a contract extension for one of their star drivers ahead of the 2025 season.

Mercedes confirm F1 driver 'swap' for Russell

Mercedes have teased their Formula 1 star, George Russell, about making a team swap in a light-hearted social media post.

Lewis Hamilton shows off NEW LOOK in behind-the-scenes Ferrari footage

A behind-the-scenes release has captured some historic moments of Lewis Hamilton's first day as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver.

Sebastian Vettel F1 RETURN verdict given as NEW team option emerges

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has been tipped for a stunning comeback with a new team.

