Lewis Hamilton shows off NEW LOOK in behind-the-scenes Ferrari footage
A behind-the-scenes release has captured some historic moments of Lewis Hamilton's first day as a Ferrari Formula 1 driver.
The seven-time champion has linked up with the Italian outfit for the 2025 season, and recently drove a Ferrari F1 car for the first time ahead of the new campaign.
Hamilton took to the track in a Ferrari for the first time at Fiorano, the team’s private test track, where he was greeted by the Tifosi who had gathered in their hundreds to witness the champion’s first moments with his new team.
The 40-year-old went on to complete more extensive testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, alongside his team-mate Charles Leclerc, in the SF-23 and 24, with Hamilton expected to drive the 2025 Ferrari for the first time in Bahrain during pre-season testing from February 26-28.
Ferrari release unseen Hamilton footage
Hamilton’s arrival at Ferrari was captured in a series of curated social media releases, with the initial picture of the champion posing outside the team's headquarters becoming F1’s most-liked post on Instagram.
The most anticipated reveal, however, was Hamilton’s debut in red, with the team dedicating a separate post to showcase the Brit dressed in Ferrari’s iconic colors.
Ferrari have recently unveiled a new video of unseen footage from Hamilton’s debut, capturing the extent of his emotion throughout the week.
The stunning footage also depicted Hamilton and the team’s reaction to when he first tried on a Ferrari race suit, with the champion giddy with excitement.
“Wow…looks good, no?” he said, unable to hide his smile as he donned the iconic red race suit for the first time.
“First time in red, feels good!”
