Aston Martin officially announce NEW driver contract

Aston Martin have announced a contract extension for one of their star drivers, ahead of the 2025 season.

The Silverstone-based outfit's Formula 1 team head into the 2025 season hoping to improve their fifth-placed constructors' championship finish from both 2023 and 2024, with 2024 seeing them drop even further away from the top four teams.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen Red Bull exit bombshell as Aston Martin details CONFIRMED

READ MORE: Aston Martin confirm release as NEW signing announced

Drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were unable to get themselves onto the podium last season, despite Alonso having scored eight podium finishes in 2023.

That driver lineup seems safe for 2025 and 2026, however, even amongst the pressure on owner Lawrence Stroll to replace his son Lance with reserve driver and 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll are team-mates at Aston Martin

F1 Academy is an all-female racing series

To show your support for Aston Martin throughout 2025, click here to shop their official F1 merchandise.

Aston Martin reveal new signing

As well as Drugovich, Aston Martin boast a plethora of other driver talent within their ranks, including Stoffel Vandoorne, Jak Crawford and F1 Academy racer Tina Hausmann.

Hausmann made her full-time F1 Academy debut in 2024, claiming 31 points with Prema Racing.

Now, the 18-year-old has been confirmed to have been offered a new contract with Aston Martin for 2025, and will once again race with Prema, as she looks to build on her fourth-place finish at the season-ending Abu Dhabi main race.

In an official statement, Hausmann revealed her delight at continuing on her journey in the all-female racing series: "Looking back on the incredible opportunity of competing in the 2024 F1 Academy series for Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team with Prema Racing, countless precious and unforgettable moments come to mind.

"Being behind the wheel and pushing the limits on seven iconic racetracks around the world felt like a dream came true. The learning curve was steep and culminated in a strong result in the final race. Aston Martin Aramco supported me throughout the journey like a true family.

"Being able to race for a second year in the series with Aston Martin Aramco and Prema Racing - two incredible teams committed to competing at the top - means a lot to me. I want to thank everyone who made this possible.

"The relentless support of fans around the world has fuelled me with energy to push forward. As a passionate and determined driver, I am fully committed to constantly improving and growing.

"Representing Aston Martin Aramco and Prema in the series is a huge honour and I'm very proud of it. On this global platform you are in the spotlight as an athlete and as an individual, but I feel fully supported in all situations by both teams. Everyone involved does an incredible job and is driven to perform."