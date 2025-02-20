Aston Martin reveal Lance Stroll CHANGE ahead of 2025 season

Lance Stroll is set for a new look in 2025 after Aston Martin revealed a big driver change ahead of the new Formula 1 season.

2025 is set to be one of the most exciting F1 seasons of all time, with multiple drivers and teams set to be in contention for the drivers' and constructors' championships.

After last year's season saw Red Bull finally toppled from their top spot in the constructors' standings by McLaren and Ferrari, the 2025 championship looks wide open, with those three teams, and potentially Mercedes, all set to compete.

On top of this, the drivers' championship looks even more competitive, with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren, and of course, reigning champion Max Verstappen at Red Bull, all set to duke it out.

Unfortunately, 2024 proved a difficult season for Aston Martin, with the team flailing behind the top four, having only managed to secure 94 points across the entire season from the performances of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

However, they will be hoping to improve on that this campaign and gain some momentum as F1 prepares for a regulation change in 2026.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain as Aston Martin's F1 lineup for 2025

In 2025, F1 design legend Adrian Newey will join Aston Martin

Aston Martin reveal Stroll's striking new look for 2025

Talking of 2026, one thing that will aid Aston Martin is the blockbuster signature of F1 design guru Adrian Newey, which will certainly go down as the highlight of their 2024 campaign.

Newey shocked the motorsport world by announcing last year that he would be leaving Red Bull after his highly successful stint with the team, instead leaning towards a new challenge of transforming Aston Martin into championship contenders.

Whilst the team's driver duo of Alonso and Stroll will remain unchanged, the team have begun debuting their new looks ahead of the championship opener, including a striking new helmet design for the Canadian racer.

The new lid features Stroll's driver logo and the helmet itself is the iconic metallic green, which has become synonymous with Aston Martin.

In a post on their official account on social media platform 'X', Aston Martin wrote: "Fresh lid for 2025. @lance_stroll"

Fresh lid for 2025. 😮‍💨@lance_stroll pic.twitter.com/46Zvh7itcO — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 18, 2025

