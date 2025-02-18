Lewis Hamilton ROASTS F1 75 Live presenter in historic clip

Lewis Hamilton could be in for an awkward encounter at F1 75 Live after a historic clip emerged showing him poking fun at comedian Jack Whitehall.

Both Hamilton and Whitehall are set to be present at the 02 Arena this evening, with Whitehall presenting the historic F1 event and Hamilton there to unveil the 2025 Ferrari livery.

The event will be the first of its kind where all 20 drivers will showcase their 2025 challengers on stage, in front of an audience of F1 fans.

Not only will fans see their favorite F1 stars live on stage, but will also be treated to live entertainment including musical acts Take That and Machine Gun Kelly.

Jack Whitehall will present F1 75 live

Lewis Hamilton's 2025 challenger will be unveiled live

Lewis Hamilton slams Jack Whitehall

However, Whitehall will be hoping that F1’s live launch goes down better than his appearance with Hamilton over a decade ago on the Graham Norton Show where the 40-year-old teased Whitehall for his inability to drive.

"Can you park, are you good at the whole shebang or just the fast bit?" Whitehall asked.

Hamilton clapped back with a savage putdown "we know that you can’t drive”, a comment that produced a gasp from the live audience.

"How does a man not have a drivers license?" Hamilton continued jesting.

Whitehall refused to give into the bait and replied with a quick response: "I get picked up by the chicks."

