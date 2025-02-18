F1 Car Launch Today: F1 75 Live start times, schedule and how to watch for FREE

Formula 1's highly-anticipated launch event takes place today (Tuesday, February 18) with all ten teams set to unveil their new liveries ahead of the 2025 season.

With testing for the new campaign just weeks away, excitement is building ahead of what could be one of the most entertaining seasons of all time.

With no major regulation changes over the winter, cars are expected to converge even further, with several drivers set to be in contention for the drivers' championship.

Will Red Bull star Max Verstappen make it five in a row, for example, or has McLaren's Lando Norris learned enough from his title defeat last year to bounce back and grab it with both hands this time around?

Of course, we cannot forget about Ferrari. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the team over the winter, and alongside Charles Leclerc, the team have a formidable driver lineup, with either star more than capable of challenging for the title given their car is quick.

Last but not least, there is also the Mercedes X-factor. Can the Silver Arrows — now led by George Russell — finally get to grips with these regulations as they welcome rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli on board?

We cannot wait for the action to kick off in Australia next month.

What is F1 75 Live?

Announced back in November, F1 75 Live is an event designed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the sport by bringing all ten teams together to launch the 2025 campaign.

Taking place at the 02 Arena, London, all of the teams — Alpine, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Haas, McLaren, Mercedes, RB, Red Bull, Sauber, and Williams — will be present, along with their drivers and team principals.

Teams will be launching their 2025 liveries for the first time at the event, with the night also set to include a star-studded entertainment lineup.

The event also promises to feature interviews with key figures from within the sport in what should make for an essential watch for any Formula 1 driver.

Who is performing at F1 75 Live?

In recent days, F1 confirmed who would be performing at the F1 75 Live launch, as well as who is hosting.

Hosting duties are set to be carried out by British comedian Jack Whitehall, whilst there are set to be music performances from Kane Brown, MGK, Take That and Brian Tyler.

Brown is a huge star having been the first artist to achieve simultaneous number ones on all five major Billboard country charts, whilst MGK is known for his high-energy performances and unique blend of rap, rock, and pop.

Take that, meanwhile, are one of the UK’s most successful music acts of all time, selling over 45 million records worldwide.

Brian Tyler, who created the F1 theme tune, will appear as his alter-ego, Are We Dreaming, delivering a unique and immersive audio-visual experience.

F1 75 Live - What time is the F1 car launch today?

The F1 75 Live launch is set to take place today (Thursday, February 18) with the live action set to start at 8 pm GMT.

Please find the start time converted to your local city and time zone below.

City Time Zone Start Time Local Time GMT 8 PM Tuesday London, UK GMT 8 PM Tuesday New York, USA ET 3 PM Tuesday Chicago, USA CT 2 PM Tuesday Denver, USA MT 1 PM Tuesday Los Angeles, USA PT 12 PM Tuesday Mexico City, Mexico CT 2 PM Tuesday Paris, France CET 9 PM Tuesday Berlin, Germany CET 9 PM Tuesday Madrid, Spain CET 9 PM Tuesday Rome, Italy CET 9 PM Tuesday Cairo, Egypt EET 10 PM Tuesday Johannesburg, South Africa SAST 10 PM Tuesday Dubai, UAE GST 12 AM Wednesday Riyadh, Saudi Arabia AST 11 PM Tuesday Istanbul, Turkey TRT 11 PM Tuesday New Delhi, India IST 1:30 AM Wednesday Beijing, China CST 4 AM Wednesday Singapore SGT 4 AM Wednesday Tokyo, Japan JST 5 AM Wednesday Sydney, Australia AEDT 7 AM Wednesday Perth, Australia AWST 4 AM Wednesday Adelaide, Australia ACDT 6:30 AM Wednesday

F1 75 Live - How to watch F1 car launch for free

F1 75 Live will be broadcast by the sport's broadcasters all around the globe. However, you can also watch the action for free live on the Formula 1 YouTube channel.

Starting at 8 pm, a live stream for those at home will begin, meaning that if you were not one of the lucky ones to get tickets for the event, you can still watch all of the reveals as they happen.

F1 has revealed that the feed will also be available to watch via their respective social media channels.

