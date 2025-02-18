Hamilton scores HUGE win over Leclerc as Ferrari stars brace for intense rivalry

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a huge victory over Ferrari star Charles Leclerc in the latest poll amongst GPFans readers.

Joining Ferrari for 2025, Hamilton is set to go head to head with Leclerc over who will be the top dog in the team, with both drivers likely to start the season with equal number-one status.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Schedule: Key dates and US start times for EVERY race this season

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo set for Daytona 500 drive as team announce NEW driver contract

However, Hamilton is certainly not used to that given his achievements in the sport,wr and on top of that, Leclerc often found himself in some drama with former team-mate Carlos Sainz last season.

All of the above means we can't wait to see how the Brit and the Monegasque get along once their helmets are down and valuable championship points are at stake. ta

Lewis Hamilton is a seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are now team-mates

READ MORE: Fresh Ricciardo F1 details emerge amid return talk

Will Hamilton beat Leclerc?

Now, Hamilton will come up against one of the best qualifiers on the Formula 1 grid in Charles Leclerc, with the Monegasque driver desperately trying to challenge for his first world championship title.

Leclerc has just eight career race victories, compared to Hamilton's 105, while his impressive qualifying record has seen him amass 26 pole positions, once again dwarfed by Hamilton's 104.

Despite this, there is a real debate occurring among F1 fans as to whether it will be Leclerc or Hamilton who are most likely to challenge for the drivers' championship title if Ferrari give their two drivers a car capable of claiming regular race wins.

Ferrari will be hoping that both drivers can hit the ground running, as they chase a first world championship title of any kind since 2008.

Now, a GPFans poll has delivered a definitive verdict as to who will be the main man at Ferrari.

70% of fans believe that Hamilton is now Ferrari's 'top dog', while just 24% voted for Leclerc.

Four percent hilariously suggested that Hamilton's dog, Roscoe, is the main man at Ferrari, while two percent voted for Leclerc's adorable puppy Leo.

READ MORE: Hamilton Mercedes secret REVEALED following Ferrari switch

Related