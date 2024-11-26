Every F1 World Champion: The entire list from Farina to four-time winner Verstappen

Formula 1 has existed as a racing series since 1946, but the FIA, the sport's governing body, didn’t announce the formation of the F1 World Championship until 1950.

Since then, fans have been blessed with iconic world champions galore and with F1 still standing as the pinnacle of motor racing today, the sport's growth to unprecedented levels of popularity, especially in the US, could mean a future is being inspired by the show-stopping grands prix we see today.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen crowned CHAMPION despite stunning Mercedes 1-2

A total of 34 drivers so far have experienced the thrill of winning an F1 title, each of their names now etched into the history books and eternalised in motor racing folklore.

Two stars on this illustrious list have won the title racing under the US flag, with American F1 champions Phil Hill and Mario Andretti claiming victory in the 1961 and 1978 seasons respectively.

Eight of these champions have been crowned in the new millennium with Dutch superstar Max Verstappen becoming the latest new name to be immortalised among the F1 greats when he claimed his maiden title in 2021.

Following the exhilarating 2024 edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen has now claimed his fourth consecutive title, matching the feat of Sebastian Vettel, who also achieved four in a row with F1 giants Red Bull.

Out of the 34 drivers to boast an F1 world championship, only 18 have managed to repeat the feat and become two-time world champions.

As Verstappen was crowned champion once again in Vegas, he joins the illustrious company of Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost as winners of four or more titles.

Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have become some of the most formidable F1 champions of all time

READ MORE: F1 star sends HUGE drug test warning at Las Vegas GP

F1 World Champions, the full all-time list

Here is a complete rundown of every F1 world champion since the championship was formed in 1950.

Year Champion Nationality Team 1950 Giuseppe Farina Italian Alfa Romeo 1951 Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian Alfa Romeo 1952 Alberto Ascari Italian Ferrari 1953 Alberto Ascari Italian Ferrari 1954 Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian Mercedes 1955 Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian Mercedes 1956 Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian Ferrari 1957 Juan Manuel Fangio Argentinian Maserati 1958 Mike Hawthorn British Ferrari 1959 Jack Brabham Australian Cooper 1960 Jack Brabham Australian Cooper 1961 Phil Hill American Ferrari 1962 Graham Hill British BRM 1963 Jim Clark British Lotus 1964 John Surtees British Ferrari 1965 Jim Clark British Lotus 1966 Jack Brabham Australian Brabham 1967 Denny Hulme New Zealander Brabham 1968 Graham Hill British Lotus 1969 Jackie Stewart British Matra 1970 Jochen Rindt Austrian Lotus 1971 Jackie Stewart British Tyrrell 1972 Emerson Fittipaldi Brazilian Lotus 1973 Jackie Stewart British Tyrrell 1974 Emerson Fittipaldi Brazilian McLaren 1975 Niki Lauda Austrian Ferrari 1976 James Hunt British McLaren 1977 Niki Lauda Austrian Ferrari 1978 Mario Andretti American Lotus 1979 Jody Scheckter South African Ferrari 1980 Alan Jones Australian Williams 1981 Nelson Piquet Brazilian Brabham 1982 Keke Rosberg Finnish Williams 1983 Nelson Piquet Brazilian Brabham 1984 Niki Lauda Austrian McLaren 1985 Alain Prost French McLaren 1986 Alain Prost French McLaren 1987 Nelson Piquet Brazilian Williams 1988 Ayrton Senna Brazilian McLaren 1989 Alain Prost French McLaren 1990 Ayrton Senna Brazilian McLaren 1991 Ayrton Senna Brazilian McLaren 1992 Nigel Mansell British Williams 1993 Alain Prost French Williams 1994 Michael Schumacher German Benetton 1995 Michael Schumacher German Benetton 1996 Damon Hill British Williams 1997 Jacques Villeneuve Canadian Williams 1998 Mika Häkkinen Finnish McLaren 1999 Mika Häkkinen Finnish McLaren 2000 Michael Schumacher German Ferrari 2001 Michael Schumacher German Ferrari 2002 Michael Schumacher German Ferrari 2003 Michael Schumacher German Ferrari 2004 Michael Schumacher German Ferrari 2005 Fernando Alonso Spanish Renault 2006 Fernando Alonso Spanish Renault 2007 Kimi Räikkönen Finnish Ferrari 2008 Lewis Hamilton British McLaren 2009 Jenson Button British Brawn 2010 Sebastian Vettel German Red Bull 2011 Sebastian Vettel German Red Bull 2012 Sebastian Vettel German Red Bull 2013 Sebastian Vettel German Red Bull 2014 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2015 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2016 Nico Rosberg German Mercedes 2017 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2018 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2019 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2020 Lewis Hamilton British Mercedes 2021 Max Verstappen Dutch Red Bull 2022 Max Verstappen Dutch Red Bull 2023 Max Verstappen Dutch Red Bull 2024 Max Verstappen Dutch Red Bull

Which driver has won the most F1 world titles?

The current record for the most F1 world titles is seven, shared between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, although the latter still has hopes of claiming an eighth as his career takes an interesting change of direction ahead of his move to Ferrari for 2025.

Fangio sits third in the record tables with five world championships, while Verstappen has now joined Vettel and Prost, who each have four titles.

Who is the youngest F1 world champion in history?

Vettel currently stands as the youngest world champion in F1 history after the legendary German claimed his first title in 2010, driving for Red Bull at the age of 23 years and 133 days.

Who is the oldest F1 world champion in history?

Fangio currently holds the record for the oldest-ever F1 world champion, and that record is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

Argentina's finest racing talent clinched the 1957 world championship while driving for Maserati at the age of 46 years and 41 days.

READ MORE: New US F1 team making 'SIGNIFICANT' progress in entry bid

Related