Every F1 World Champion: The entire list from Farina to four-time winner Verstappen

Formula 1 has existed as a racing series since 1946, but the FIA, the sport's governing body, didn’t announce the formation of the F1 World Championship until 1950.

Since then, fans have been blessed with iconic world champions galore and with F1 still standing as the pinnacle of motor racing today, the sport's growth to unprecedented levels of popularity, especially in the US, could mean a future is being inspired by the show-stopping grands prix we see today.

A total of 34 drivers so far have experienced the thrill of winning an F1 title, each of their names now etched into the history books and eternalised in motor racing folklore.

Two stars on this illustrious list have won the title racing under the US flag, with American F1 champions Phil Hill and Mario Andretti claiming victory in the 1961 and 1978 seasons respectively.

Eight of these champions have been crowned in the new millennium with Dutch superstar Max Verstappen becoming the latest new name to be immortalised among the F1 greats when he claimed his maiden title in 2021.

Following the exhilarating 2024 edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen has now claimed his fourth consecutive title, matching the feat of Sebastian Vettel, who also achieved four in a row with F1 giants Red Bull.

Out of the 34 drivers to boast an F1 world championship, only 18 have managed to repeat the feat and become two-time world champions.

As Verstappen was crowned champion once again in Vegas, he joins the illustrious company of Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, Juan Manuel Fangio and Alain Prost as winners of four or more titles.

Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have become some of the most formidable F1 champions of all time

F1 World Champions, the full all-time list

Here is a complete rundown of every F1 world champion since the championship was formed in 1950.

YearChampionNationalityTeam
1950Giuseppe FarinaItalianAlfa Romeo
1951Juan Manuel FangioArgentinianAlfa Romeo
1952Alberto AscariItalianFerrari
1953Alberto AscariItalianFerrari
1954Juan Manuel FangioArgentinianMercedes
1955Juan Manuel FangioArgentinianMercedes
1956Juan Manuel FangioArgentinianFerrari
1957Juan Manuel FangioArgentinianMaserati
1958Mike HawthornBritishFerrari
1959Jack BrabhamAustralianCooper
1960Jack BrabhamAustralianCooper
1961Phil HillAmericanFerrari
1962Graham HillBritishBRM
1963Jim ClarkBritishLotus
1964John SurteesBritishFerrari
1965Jim ClarkBritishLotus
1966Jack BrabhamAustralianBrabham
1967Denny HulmeNew ZealanderBrabham
1968Graham HillBritishLotus
1969Jackie StewartBritishMatra
1970Jochen RindtAustrianLotus
1971Jackie StewartBritishTyrrell
1972Emerson FittipaldiBrazilianLotus
1973Jackie StewartBritishTyrrell
1974Emerson FittipaldiBrazilianMcLaren
1975Niki LaudaAustrianFerrari
1976James HuntBritishMcLaren
1977Niki LaudaAustrianFerrari
1978Mario AndrettiAmericanLotus
1979Jody ScheckterSouth AfricanFerrari
1980Alan JonesAustralianWilliams
1981Nelson PiquetBrazilianBrabham
1982Keke RosbergFinnishWilliams
1983Nelson PiquetBrazilianBrabham
1984Niki LaudaAustrianMcLaren
1985Alain ProstFrenchMcLaren
1986Alain ProstFrenchMcLaren
1987Nelson PiquetBrazilianWilliams
1988Ayrton SennaBrazilianMcLaren
1989Alain ProstFrenchMcLaren
1990Ayrton SennaBrazilianMcLaren
1991Ayrton SennaBrazilianMcLaren
1992Nigel MansellBritishWilliams
1993Alain ProstFrenchWilliams
1994Michael SchumacherGermanBenetton
1995Michael SchumacherGermanBenetton
1996Damon HillBritishWilliams
1997Jacques VilleneuveCanadianWilliams
1998Mika HäkkinenFinnishMcLaren
1999Mika HäkkinenFinnishMcLaren
2000Michael SchumacherGermanFerrari
2001Michael SchumacherGermanFerrari
2002Michael SchumacherGermanFerrari
2003Michael SchumacherGermanFerrari
2004Michael SchumacherGermanFerrari
2005Fernando AlonsoSpanishRenault
2006Fernando AlonsoSpanishRenault
2007Kimi RäikkönenFinnishFerrari
2008Lewis HamiltonBritishMcLaren
2009Jenson ButtonBritishBrawn
2010Sebastian VettelGermanRed Bull
2011Sebastian VettelGermanRed Bull
2012Sebastian VettelGermanRed Bull
2013Sebastian VettelGermanRed Bull
2014Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2015Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2016Nico RosbergGermanMercedes
2017Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2018Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2019Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2020Lewis HamiltonBritishMercedes
2021Max VerstappenDutchRed Bull
2022Max VerstappenDutchRed Bull
2023Max VerstappenDutchRed Bull
2024Max VerstappenDutchRed Bull

Which driver has won the most F1 world titles?

The current record for the most F1 world titles is seven, shared between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, although the latter still has hopes of claiming an eighth as his career takes an interesting change of direction ahead of his move to Ferrari for 2025.

Fangio sits third in the record tables with five world championships, while Verstappen has now joined Vettel and Prost, who each have four titles.

Who is the youngest F1 world champion in history?

Vettel currently stands as the youngest world champion in F1 history after the legendary German claimed his first title in 2010, driving for Red Bull at the age of 23 years and 133 days.

Who is the oldest F1 world champion in history?

Fangio currently holds the record for the oldest-ever F1 world champion, and that record is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

Argentina's finest racing talent clinched the 1957 world championship while driving for Maserati at the age of 46 years and 41 days.

READ MORE: New US F1 team making 'SIGNIFICANT' progress in entry bid

