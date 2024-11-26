close global

NASCAR driver PICTURED with Verstappen as star celebrates F1 championship win in Las Vegas

A NASCAR Cup Series driver shared a picture of himself and Formula 1 star Max Verstappen with a celebratory message on Saturday night.

Verstappen wrapped up the 2024 drivers' championship following a fifth-place finish at the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, making it four titles on the bounce for the Red Bull star.

After the race, Verstappen was naturally in a jubilant mood, celebrating with his team in the paddock and confessing to having consumed quite a few alcoholic beverages in a short amount of time after getting out of the car.

In his interview with Dutch TV channel ViaPlay, the newly-crowned champion even did his interview whilst drinking a can of beer.

Max Verstappen celebrating his title win in Las Vegas
Verstappen is one of just six F1 drivers to have won four or more championships

NASCAR star celebrates with Verstappen

After the race, many stars from across the sporting world took to social media to congratulate Verstappen on his triumph, including several names from the world of motorsport.

One of those was NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, who shared a picture of himself alongside Verstappen in what looks like it could be the Las Vegas GP paddock — along with a few personal videos — with a touching message.

"Congratulations mate!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆 Here’s to many more Mario kart games and busting our 🍑 playing soap soccer 🤣," Suarez's message read.

Alongside the image of the pair, two videos were shared — one of the pair playing soap soccer with family and friends, and another of them playing Mario Kart on a games console.

Of course, the pair are likely to have a good relationship given that their partners are sisters.

Verstappen has been dating Kelly Piquet since 2021, for example, whilst Suarez married Kelly's younger sister, Julia, earlier this year.

