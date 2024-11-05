NBA star hits out at FIA for Verstappen 'HATE'
An NBA star has hit out at the FIA for what they have described as their ‘hate’ towards Max Verstappen.
The three-time world champion’s relationship with the FIA has been severely tested over the past few weeks, from a swearing row to being punished for his on-track antics.
At the Singapore GP Verstappen was awarded a community service type punishment for swearing in a press conference, and protested the FIA’s decision by refusing to speak in subsequent media appearances.
The Dutchman was also slammed with a double penalty at the Mexican GP for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, and then was awarded a further 10 seconds for pushing title rival Lando Norris off-track.
Max Verstappen and the FIA continue to clash
Verstappen’s anger with the FIA continued in Brazil, after they made a controversial decision in qualifying following the crash of Aston Martin star Lance Stroll.
The incident prompted a red flag but the FIA were delayed in pausing the session, allowing the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to finish his lap which dropped Verstappen down into the elimination zone.
Unable to improve his time due to the red flag, Verstappen was knocked out of Q2 and started the race in P16 due to his five-place engine penalty.
The decision left the champion and Red Bull incensed, with Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet even calling out the FIA for their decision.
However, the Brazilian was not alone and was joined by NBA star Joel Embiid in criticising the FIA.
The 30-year-old took to X at the weekend, and claimed that the FIA had an agenda against Verstappen after their red flag mishap
“The FIA really hates Max lmao.. they allowed McLaren to switch positions before they dropped the VSC,” he wrote.
Despite these setbacks Verstappen accomplished the drive of his career to fight from the back of the grid, and achieved a stunning victory in Brazil.
