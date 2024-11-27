F1 Sprint races: How do they work and what were the 2024 changes ahead of the final event?

The 2024 Formula 1 season introduced an altered sprint format from previous years, with six races on the calendar.

Ahead of this weekend's final sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix, get clued up on how the format works and how it changed this year.

F1 first introduced the Sprint format at the 2021 British Grand Prix. In that season and the year that followed, there were three weekends that featured a shorter race on Saturdays.

Despite being greeted with mixed reactions, teams agreed to double this number in 2023 and again for 2024, with sprint races this year taking place in China, Miami, Austria, COTA, Brazil and finally, Qatar, where the stars of F1 head this weekend.

What changed with F1 Sprint Races in 2024

F1 tweaked the Sprint format for the 2024 season with Sprint qualifying, which decides the starting grid for the Sprint race, moving to Friday following the free practice session.

The Sprint race will then be held on Saturday, followed by the traditional grand prix qualifying, which sets the stage for the main race on Sunday.

Although the Sprint became its own confined event, points gained will still count towards the overall standings and have become vital this season as the fight for the constructors' championship has remained painstakingly close.

F1 sprint races in 2024

Six F1 sprint races were scheduled for this season, the first one happening in China, which finally returned to the calendar after a five-year absence.

Here are all the venues and timings - all in local time from the 2024 Sprint calendar.

China - Shanghai International Circuit (Saturday, 20 April at 11am)

Miami - Miami International Autodrome (Saturday, May 4 at 12pm)

Austria - Red Bull Ring (Saturday, June 29 at 12pm)

Austin - Circuit of The Americas (Saturday, October 19 at 1pm)

Brazil - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Saturday, November 2 at 11am)

Qatar - Losail International Circuit (Saturday, November 30 at 4pm)



Max Verstappen has won four Sprint races so far in 2024

How many points are on offer at F1 Sprint races?

In 2021, F1 drivers received three points for winning the Sprint, two for finishing second, and one for coming in third.

As this offered little to no incentive to put cars on the line for drivers in the midfield, this was altered in 2022 to the rewards system, which remained in place this year.

Keen to strike a balance that keeps Sunday’s grand prix as the main focus, a points system was agreed upon that sees the victor score eight, the second-place finisher seven, all the way down to eighth place, where one point is awarded.

There is no point handed out for setting the fastest lap in these shorter races, a rule that will soon be removed from all F1 races.

How long is an F1 Sprint Race?

The F1 Sprint is a 100km race, significantly shorter than the 305km distance of a regular grand prix.

There are no mandatory pit stops required, meaning drivers will often select a tyre which can comfortably go the distance without too much managing.

