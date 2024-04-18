close global

F1 Chinese Grand Prix: Full track layout for Shanghai International Circuit

Here's all you need to know about the Shanghai International Circuit hosting F1 in China.

After a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, F1 finally makes its much-anticipated return to the Shanghai International Circuit for the fifth round of the season.

This track has been the stage for many memorable moments in F1 history, including Michael Schumacher's final win in 2006 and Red Bull's first ever victory with Sebastian Vettel at the helm in a rain-soaked race in 2009.

The circuit is no stranger to F1, having debuted in 2004. However, with the regulation changes and the completely new generation of F1 machinery taking to the track, racing will have a completely fresh feel.

Shanghai International Circuit Layout

The 5.451 km circuit features a total of 16 corners, with a mix of high-speed straights and technical corners that will test the limits of both driver and machine.

Shanghai International Circuit layout. Credit: Formula 1

As you can see from the provided track layout, DRS (Drag Reduction System) zones are strategically placed on two key straights, which will be the scene of some thrilling overtaking manoeuvres.

Sector 1: This opening sector is known for its tight and twisty corners, demanding precise handling from the drivers.

Taking a high-speed plunge into the ever-tightening Turn 1 and Turn 2, drivers will then need to flick left for the tricky Turns 3 and 4.

Sector 2: This features a mix of medium and high-speed corners, with Turn 7 and Turn 8 being a particular highlight. These high g-force corners will put a significant strain on the driver's necks and require a perfectly balanced car setup to navigate efficiently.

Sector 3: The final sector is all about power. Drivers will be flat out through one of the longest straights on the calendar, which stretches for 1.2km, before braking hard for the tight right-hander at Turn 14.

This DRS zone is another prime overtaking spot, and the driver who exits Turn 14 well will have a significant advantage heading down the pit straight and into the left-hander of the final corner at Turn 16.

Shanghai International Circuit - Key information

Number of laps: 56
Circuit length: 5.451km
Race distance: 305.066 km
Last winner (2019): Lewis Hamilton
Lap record: 1:32.238 - Michael Schumacher (2004)

