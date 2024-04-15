F1 Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Shanghai

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.

F1 heads east for the highly anticipated Chinese GP, marking the series' much-awaited return to Shanghai after a five-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The iconic Shanghai International Circuit will roar back to life from April 19th to 21st as teams and drivers gear up to battle it out for supremacy in the fifth round of the 2024 season.

Heading into China, Red Bull holds a dominant grip on the drivers' standings, with Max Verstappen leading the charge, followed by his teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari maintains a strong showing, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupying third and fourth respectively, while McLaren continues to impress, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri rounding out the top six.

With the championship battle still in its early stages, every point and position gained in Shanghai could prove crucial.

Chinese Grand Prix weather forecast

The weather forecast for the Chinese GP weekend is looking promising, with a mix of sunshine and light breezes across the three days of action.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what to expect:

Friday, April 19 - FP1 & Sprint Shootout

Sunny skies and a moderate breeze are expected for the opening day, with a comfortable maximum temperature of 20 °C and a minimum of 16 °C.

Rain is unlikely to play a role during practice and the Sprint Shootout, with a 0% chance of precipitation while the cars are on track.

Saturday, April 20 - Sprint & Qualifying

While Friday promises sunshine, Saturday may see some cloud cover roll in. There's a chance of light rain showers during the day, with a 46%–57% chance of precipitation during the Sprint session. However, qualifying should remain mostly dry, with a lower 23% chance of rain.

The maximum temperature will reach 23 °C, dropping down to a cool 13 °C at night.

Sunday, April 21 - Race

The good news continues for race day, with a light cloud cover and a gentle breeze promising near-perfect conditions for the drivers.

The highest temperature is predicted to be 21 °C, with a minimum of 13 °C, ensuring a comfortable race for both the drivers and the spectators.

With a 0% chance of rain during the grand prix itself, the stage is set for an exciting and strategic race at the Shanghai International Circuit.

