Daniel Ricciardo makes first racetrack return since F1 axe
Daniel Ricciardo makes first racetrack return since F1 axe
Ex-F1 star Daniel Ricciardo has returned to the racetrack for the first time since he was axed from the pinnacle of motorsport last year.
The fan-favourite racer was dropped by Red Bull's junior team, Racing Bulls, after the 2024 Singapore GP and has remained relatively quiet about life away from the F1 circus ever since.
F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result
Ricciardo frequently updates his fans on his business ventures, posting promotions on his social media accounts for his projects, including DR3 Wines and his Enchante clothing brand.
In his latest appearance on socials however, the 35-year-old returned to the track to support grassroots karting, heading to Buckmore Park Kart Circuit in Kent for the Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS).
Speaking at the event, Ricciardo said: "I’m just enjoying some life in the slow lane, it sounds weird saying retirement when I’m 35 years old. But retirement from the world I was living in. So it’s cool.
"It’s my first time at a racetrack since I guess Singapore, so it’s been quite a few months now. It’s cool, to see the kids, this is why I started. I’ve had photos with groups of kids and I can see the friendships they have. These friendships can last a lifetime, my best friend to this day is someone I raced karts with. It’s nice to be back at the grassroots and the most pure form of racing."
What is the Daniel Ricciardo Series?
The Daniel Ricciardo Series (DRS) is a series backed by the F1 driver himself, where Ricciardo DRS Karts compete against each other.
Launched in 2019, DRS offers competitive racing for wannabe karting stars aged 11 and older, many of whom would have been inspired by Ricciardo and his impressive overtaking skills which he nurtured during his karting days.
At the series' latest event, the former F1 star made an appearance at the track in Kent to cheer on his young karters and 'enjoy life in the slow lane'.
As rumours swirl over whether Ricciardo's days in F1 are well and truly over, the Aussie star seems perfectly happy inspiring the next generation through DRS, taking the opportunity to sign t-shirts, take pictures and give invaluable advice to the karters on track.
One lucky driver was none other than Acey Kerridge, who competes in DRS and is also the son of Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge.
The celebrity chef took to Instagram to share snaps from the exciting weekend, adding that Ricciardo was a hero or Acey's, who finished P12 at the event.
F1 Standings 2025: Champion surges up the table as Ferrari SOAR
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Sky Sports F1 presenter issues apology to Max Verstappen after tense Austrian GP exchange
- 31 minutes ago
Daniel Ricciardo makes first racetrack return since F1 axe
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen snubs F1 after being ruled OUT of race
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 3 hours ago
Alpine agree mid-season driver swap for British Grand Prix
- Today 18:57
F1 News Today: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result
- Today 18:48
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- Yesterday 19:54
FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
- 12 june
FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
- 14 june
FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
- 14 june
Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
- 16 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june