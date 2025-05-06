Daniel Ricciardo venture returns to F1 as new RB deal confirmed

Daniel Ricciardo’s clothing brand Enchante has partnered with his former Formula 1 team Racing Bulls for their latest collection, following an announcement at the Miami Grand Prix.

Ricciardo’s brand advertised their new partnership with F1 Academy and RB-backed driver Rafaela Ferreira, who was wearing Enchante merchandise in a series of photos posted as part of the announcement.

“Enchante is on the F1A grid! We are excited to announce our partnership with the Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Academy Programme as their official lifestyle apparel partner,” they wrote on Instagram.

The clothing inspired by the new partnership has also appeared on Enchante’s website, with the collection’s mission statement at the top of the page expressing that the collaboration is to ‘support the next generation of women in motorsport.’

What is Daniel Ricciardo’s brand Enchante?

Enchante is a lifestyle brand founded by former F1 star Ricciardo that produces racing-inspired clothing collections, usually with a specific theme focused on the season or a facet of racing, such as Motocross.

Ricciardo was not personally present at last weekend's Miami Grand Prix and has been absent from the F1 paddock since being axed by Racing Bulls F1 outfit last year, but continues to be active with Enchante, organising a pop-up store in New York in 2024.

The 35-year-old also gave home fans something to look forward to in his absence at the 2025 F1 season-opening Australian GP, opening an Enchante pop-up in Melbourne for fans to shop exclusively during the first race week of the campaign back in March.

Ricciardo's latest sponsored collection with Racing Bulls is modelled by Brazilian racing driver Ferreira, who is currently competing in her first full-time season of all-female racing series F1 Academy.

Ferreira became the first woman to win a race in the Brazilian F4 Championship in 2024, and is currently 10th in the 2025 F1 Academy championship.

