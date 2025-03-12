close global

Daniel Ricciardo back in business as Australian GP hits Melbourne

Axed Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has made a major announcement ahead of this weekend's season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

The fan favourite will be watching the action unfold in Melbourne from afar having found himself without a seat for the new campaign.

Ricciardo was ditched by Racing Bulls midway through 2024 after a string of underwhelming performances, and despite rumours over a return to F1 refusing to go away, it is likely that he has raced for the final time in the sport.

The 35-year-old has no shortage of offers from elsewhere in the world of motorsport, but has so far remained tight-lipped on the next chapter of his career.

Melbourne pop-up shop now open

That uncertainty doesn't appear to be weighing heavily on his mind, however, with the former Red Bull and McLaren star keeping himself busy.

Ricciardo has been spotted mingling with the stars at a number of high-profile sporting events, and has continued to play a key role in promoting his own wine brand, DR3, as he extends his post-F1 portfolio.

He has also continued work on his clothing line, Enchante, and fans based in Melbourne have been given a special treat just days before lights out at Albert Park, after Ricciardo revealed a pop-up shop is now open in the Victorian capital.

Enchante showed the eight-time grand prix winner looking around a shop, tagging him in a post that read: "G’day Enchante! Our Melbourne pop-up is now open, come check out our exclusive new collection. A big thanks to @‌afterpayau and @‌cashapp for helping bring Enchante home."

Lewis Hamilton Daniel Ricciardo F1 Headlines Australian Grand Prix Cadillac Melbourne
F1 Standings

