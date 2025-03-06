Daniel Ricciardo makes official announcement as new project revealed

Formula 1 superstar Daniel Ricciardo has made an official announcement regarding a new project.

The popular Aussie lost his seat on the F1 grid in 2024, fired by Red Bull and replaced at Visa Cash App Racing Bulls by young Kiwi Liam Lawson.

Lawson has now been promoted to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen for the 2025 campaign, meanwhile, Ricciardo is without a seat and once again.

On the plus side, this has given the 35-year-old time to focus on other projects, including his clothing brand, Enchante.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced at Racing Bulls before the 2024 season had concluded

Liam Lawson has now been promoted to Red Bull

Since his departure from the sport, the 35-year-old has continued to grow his personal merchandise brand, promoting new collections via social media, although mostly keeping his own face out of the promotions.

In his latest venture, however, Ricciardo has returned to front his brand in a new collaboration with Australian alcohol store, Dan Murphy's, with another of his solo projects, DR3 Wines, releasing a new product.

In a playful advert for his new 'Enchante Rose', the former F1 star opened the commercial by addressing his fans, stating: "Bonjour, mon friends!"

"You know, I've taken my foot off the gas a bit lately, taken a little summer break, and saying enchante to living my best life, or as I like to call it, my enchante life."

The Aussie star continued to make his way around a colourful garden with a bottle of his new Enchante Rose in hand, in a quirky promo vid where he attempts to rhyme everything with his new wine product.

F1 fans will not only notice Ricciardo's seemingly refreshing new outlook on life, but also a nod to one of the most iconic moments of his racing career, his podium 'shoey'.

In the advert, Ricciardo shows off a fountain in the shape of a racing boot with Enchante Rose flowing out the top of it, in an ode to his trademark celebration of drinking celebratory champagne out of his racing boot, which he first coined after claiming P2 at the 2016 German Grand Prix.

