F1 Today: Christian Horner quizzed on Daniel Ricciardo as popular star offers return update

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has been quizzed on Daniel Ricciardo with a brutal question posed.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals EXACT reason for Angela Cullen reunion

Lewis Hamilton has offered an update on Angela Cullen's return to his team following his switch to Ferrari.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen WARNING issued as Red Bull rumors surface

A former F1 driver has warned Red Bull about Max Verstappen's future within the team.

➡️ READ MORE

Lewis Hamilton promise BROKEN as Max Verstappen revelation emerges

A broken Lewis Hamilton promise has surfaced following his exit from Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

Christian Horner reveals verdict on SHOCK F1 engine proposal

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has discussed talk of F1 'returning' to V10 engines.

➡️ READ MORE

Related