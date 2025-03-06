Lewis Hamilton promise BROKEN as Max Verstappen revelation emerges

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has revealed a surprise Max Verstappen promise he made to Lewis Hamilton ahead of his departure from the team and when he subsequently broke it.

Hamilton has now joined Ferrari, leaving Mercedes behind after their struggles in recent years after a highly successful 12 seasons with the team overall.

F1 HEADLINES: Daniel Ricciardo teases HUGE announcement as major Cadillac update emerges

After joining the Silver Arrows in 2013, for example, Hamilton went on to win six of his seven drivers' championships, with the team also collecting eight consecutive constructors' titles between 2014 and 2021.

In recent years, Max Verstappen has become F1's dominant force, winning four consecutive world championships from 2021 to 2024.

Naturally, any team would want his signature as a result, but it has now been revealed that he was at the center of a promise between Wolff and Hamilton after it was revealed that the Brit would be leaving the Silver Arrows.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton FIRES BACK at brutal Toto Wolff criticism as strong statement issued

Lewis Hamilton lost out to Max Verstappen on the final lap of their 2021 championship battle

Following Hamilton's Mercedes exit announcement, rumours swirled over the team's interest in Verstappen

Wolff confirms Verstappen Mercedes interest

Given Mercedes' historic rivalry with Red Bull and Hamilton's previous on-track disputes with Verstappen, fans and pundits alike were shocked when Wolff began entertaining rumours last season that his outfit were interested in signing Vertstappen.

Following Hamilton's move to Ferrari, Wolff signed Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli as the replacement for the 40-year-old, but with talk from both Wolff and Horner over the potential of nabbing each other's drivers, the market seemed up in the air.

Ahead of the 2025 season opener on March 16, many fans are excited to relive the drama of last year through Netflix's new season of their hit docuseries Drive to Survive.

The full season will be available to the public on March 7, 2025, but in a preview of its seventh edition, Sky Sports have revealed that a particularly interesting segment of the behind-the-scenes show sees Wolff speaking to his wife Susie Wolff at their home in Monaco, discussing whether his driver George Russell is good enough to lead the team from 2025, debating who should replace Hamilton.

Could Max Verstappen opt to leave Red Bull in the near future?

READ MORE: Danica Patrick risks CONTROVERSY as she weighs in on fiery Trump Zelenskyy debate

The footage was clearly shot before Antonelli had been assigned to Hamilton's seat and showed Wolff on board with breaking a promise he had made to the former Mercedes lead driver.

"So Carlos [Sainz] is somebody to look at. He's had some really good performances," Toto said whilst debating who should replace Hamilton.

“Fernando [Alonso], I mean, race pace, racecraft is still very good.

Susie replied: "You're not going to be starting a new era with a long contract with Fernando, it's an interim."

Susie went further, asking: "You don't think Max is an option?"

"I think he is," Toto responded.

"But, if you win all the races in a season, I think he is.

"I haven't spoken to him because I promised Lewis I wouldn't talk to him, but I will have the conversation now."

READ MORE: Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Related