Red Bull chief Christian Horner SLAMS F1 rival in X-RATED verdict

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has offered an X-rated verdict on one of his Formula 1 rivals.

Footage of the incident emerged late during pre-season testing in Bahrain, with Netflix dropping the trailer for season seven of the popular show Drive to Survive.

Last year proved a difficult campaign for Horner and his team, which looks set to be showcased in the new season.

Not only did Horner go through some personal issues off-track — in all of which he was cleared of any wrongdoing — but Red Bull also lost out on the constructors' championship.

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

What did Christian Horner call Zak Brown?

McLaren were the team to run out constructors' champions last year, ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari, and it appears Horner had choice words regarding their team chief Zak Brown — or at least the Netflix edit makes it look that way.

During the trailer for the new series, Brown is filmed on the phone saying: "Let’s see if we can get him to crack", seemingly referencing Horner, whose tough 2024 looks set to be covered in the most recent series.

The trailer was then edited in a way which appeared to show Horner firing an X-rated insult to Brown, stating: “Zak is a p****,” as he stormed into his motorhome.

Only time will tell what provoked such a line, but the fact that Horner said it cannot be denied.

Season seven of Drive to Survive is set to drop next Friday, March 7, on Netflix.

