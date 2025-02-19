Christian Horner receives BRUTAL crowd treatment at F1 car launch

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner received brutal crowd treatment at the 02 Arena on Tuesday night.

F1 was at the 02 Arena in London for the F1 75 Live launch event, with all ten teams unveiling their liveries for the 2025 season.

However, when it was Red Bull's turn to reveal their challenger, Horner was greeted with a brutal ringing of boos from the audience as he delivered a speech alone on the stage.

The reaction was the second awkward moment of the night for Horner, after host Whitehall described him as former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell's plus one, with his wife also in attendance at the live event.

Christian Horner was booed at F1's live launch

FIA also booed at F1 live launch

Horner was not the only one booed at F1's live launch, with the FIA also receiving a negative reception from the crowd.

When the hosts mentioned the unsung heroes of a F1 season, the FIA were named and were met with boos from the audience.

The FIA has recently made the controversial decision to clamp down on drivers' swearing, with additional fines and a race ban on the cards if they breach these new rules.

