F1 legend Lewis Hamilton issues defiant response over Donald Trump controversy

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has issued a defiant statement over President Donald Trump and the controversy surrounding some of his policies.

Hamilton, of course, has just joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season and is currently in the middle of three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain.

However, ahead of his preparations for the new season, the seven-time world champion took the time to sit down with Time to discuss a whole range of issues.

Naturally, with the outlet being an American publication and Hamilton often campaigning for social and racial equality, the fact that Trump is now in the White House was a topic of discussion, with the President having signed some controversial executive orders recently.

Lewis Hamilton has signed for Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season

Donald Trump attended the Miami Grand Prix last year

Trump took office in January and one of his first moves was to sign an executive order that his administration claims will 'terminate' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) 'discrimination' in the federal workforce and in federal contracting and spending.

Many, however, simply feel it is an attack on those principles, and is disrupting and dismantling progress that has been made.

Speaking on Trump, Hamilton told Time: "I’m not going to change what he does, or the government does,"

"All I can do is try to make sure that in my space, in my environment, I’m trying to elevate people."

Lewis Hamilton has long campaigned for social justice both in and out of F1

Hamilton defiantly added: “There’s going to be forces along the way that don’t want that, for whatever reason I can’t fathom,"

"That doesn’t stop me. It is a fight that we’ll just keep fighting.”

Hamilton has long been a champion of social justice both within and outside the F1 paddock and has founded initiatives such as Mission 44 — a charity that aims to build a fairer, more inclusive future for young people around the world.

Hamilton has previously publicly condemned Trump, too, sharing a post that criticized the President's role in the Capitol attack on January 6, 2020, to his Instagram story at the time.

