F1 Testing Today: Bahrain start times, schedule, and how to watch live, including for FREE

Formula 1 cars hit Bahrain International Circuit today (Thursday, February 27) for the second day of pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.

Day one saw the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen take to the track as teams and their drivers clocked up plenty of miles putting their new cars through their paces.

After running in the afternoon was blighted by a bizarre power outage across the entire circuit, which halted action for approximately an hour, McLaren star Lando Norris was the driver to top the time sheets on day one.

The Brit will hope it is an early indication of the speed of the papaya car, but tuning in to day two is absolutely essential to see how the likes of Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes respond to the pace of the McLaren.

With that said, below, we've got all of the timings and television details you need to know ahead of the action, including a way you can watch for free in one specific country.

Lando Norris topped the time sheets on the first day of testing

F1 2025 Testing: Bahrain start times

The second day of pre-season testing in Bahrain starts today Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 10 am local time. This means a start time of 2 am (ET) for those on the East Coast.

Please see below for today's start times in the rest of the United States and in some major cities and countries around the world.

Location Start Time Local Time (AST) 10:00 AM New York, United States (ET) 2:00 AM Chicago, United States (CT) 1:00 AM Denver, United States (MT) 12:00 AM Los Angeles, United States (PT) 11:00 PM (Wed) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 7:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 6:00 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 5:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 6:00 PM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 1:00 AM Berlin, Germany (CET) 8:00 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 4:00 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 9:00 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 9:00 AM Beijing, China (CST) 3:00 PM New Delhi, India (IST) 12:30 PM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 4:00 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 3:00 PM New Delhi, India 12:30 PM

How to watch F1 pre-season testing on TV

Thursday's pre-season testing action from the Bahrain International Circuit is set to be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States.

Elsewhere, viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the action on Sky Sports, with the broadcaster streaming the action for FREE live on their YouTube channel.

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Please check the information below to see how to watch F1 in your respective country this season.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport India FanCode Latin America ESPN

F1 TV Pro subscribers can also watch all of the action from Bahrain pre-season testing live in select regions.

The F1 YouTube channel are also showing highlights of today's action for free.

